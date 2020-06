Verschollenes Flugzeug bleibt unauffindbar

epa04134470 A handout image released by the Australian Department of Defense on 21 March 2014 shows Royal Australian Air Force Loadmasters, Sergeant Adam Roberts (L) and Flight Sergeant John Mancey, launch a Self Locating Data Marker Buoy from a C-130J Hercules aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean as part of the Australian Defence Force's assistance to the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, on 20 March 2014. A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assisted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) in the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 by inserting two Self Locating Data Marker Buoys into the southern Indian Ocean. The Self Locating Data Marker Buoys measure ocean currents and sea temperatures and will be used to provide information to AMSA to help them to identify where debris from flight MH370 might be if it had crashed in the southern Indian Ocean. The C-130J Hercules is operated by No. 37 Squadron from RAAF Base Richmond. EPA/Leading Seaman Justin Brown AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

© Bild: APA/EPA/Leading Seaman Justin Brown