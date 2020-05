Schönborn als neuer Papst in "Poleposition"

epa02097981 (FILE) A file picture dated 09 September 2007 shows Pope Benedict XVI (L) next to Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn during his visit to Vienna's concert hall, Austria. Schoenborn has defended Pope Benedict XVI's record on tackling child abuse within the Church, reports said on 29 March 2010. Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn said efforts by the then cardinal Joseph Ratzinger to investigate a 1995 case were blocked by then Pope John Paul II. EPA/HELMUT FOHRINGER

© Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER