Drei vermisste Frauen nach Jahren lebend gefunden

Cleveland Police stand outside a home where they say missing women, Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight were found in the 2200 block of Seymour Avenue in Cleveland on Monday, May 6, 2013. The three women who went missing about a decade ago were found alive in a residential area just south of downtown, and a man was arrested. (AP Photo/Plain Dealer, Scott Shaw)

© Bild: Deleted - 513741