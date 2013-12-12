Freude im Vatikan über „Superstar Franziskus“

VATICAN POPE
Unbenannt-12.jpg
aptime.jpg
aptime2.jpg
aptime3.jpg
rtsobama2.jpg
apputin.jpg
aptime4.jpg
aptime6.jpg
timeap5.jpg
rtstime3.jpg
dapdARCHIV: Pope John Paul II is seen in an official portrait, 1978. Papst Johannes Paul II. wird am Sonntag (01.05.11) in Rom selig gesprochen.Foto: Vatikan Handout/AP/dapd
REUTERSA woman holds a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin outside the house where he was born in the town of Gori, some 80 km (50 miles) west of Tbilisi March 5, 2011. Dozens of Georgian communists gathered in Stalins hometown to mark the anniversar
EPAepa00793127 A handout image by IBM of the first IBM PC, the 5150, that went to the market on August 11 1981, and now is 25 years old. The personal computer was one of the revolutionary inventions for businesses and for leisure. On August 12 1981 IBM in
AP** FILE ** Charles A. Lindbergh poses with his plane "The Spirit of St. Louis" in this 1927 file photo. A new book is published this week in Germany with the cooperation of three siblings who say they are the out-of-wedlock children of the first pilot t