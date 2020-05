Prinz Harry sorgte in Sydney für Hysterie

epa04736165 A members of the public waits with a banner reading 'Marry Me - Last Chance! - Prince Harry' as she waits to meet Prince Henry of Wales (not pictured) during his visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 07 May 2015. Prince Harry, also known as 'Captain Wales', has officially finished official duties in Australia after a month-long secondment with the Australian Army. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

© Bild: APA/EPA/DEAN LEWINS