Myanmar: Österreicher überlebten Flugzeugabsturz

Local people watch debris of an Air Bagan passenger plane after it mad an emergency landing in Heho, Shan State, Myanmar, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2012. The Air Bagan flight packed with Christmas tourists crash-landed on a road in central Myanmar on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 11, officials said. Four foreigners were among the injured, state television reported. It said the fatalities included an 11-year-old passenger believed to be a Myanmar citizen and a man riding a motorcycle on the road where the plane came down. (Foto:AP/dapd)

