Haftbefehl: Polizei erwischt Gesuchten dank "Pokemon Go"

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 12, 2016 file photo, Pokemon Go players Ana Valentina Ojeda, right, and Jaeden Valdespino, second from right, check their smartphones as they look for Pokemon at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami as the "Pokemon Go" craze has sent legions of players hiking around cities and battling with "pocket monsters" on their smartphones. Nintendo suffered as a latecomer to smartphone games but is seeing the deep wealth of its franchise characters pay off with the success of ¸ÄúPokemon Go,¸Äù even without a launch yet in Japan. The Japanese game maker was starting to look like a casualty of history until the game was launched in the U.S. earlier this month. Not anymore. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

