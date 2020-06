Mexiko: Berüchtigter Drogenboss festgenommen

This mug shot released by Mexico's Interior Ministry on Monday, July 15, 2013, shows Zetas drug cartel leader Miguel Angel Trevino Morales after his arrest. Trevino Morales, the notoriously brutal leader of the Zetas, was captured by Mexican Marines before dawn Monday who intercepted a pickup truck with $2 million in cash on a dirt road in the countryside outside the border city of Nuevo Laredo, which has long served as their base of operations, officials announced. (AP Photo/Mexico's Interior Ministry)

