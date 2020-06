Mann tötete drei Menschen in jüdischem Heim

Storm clouds build over the scene of a shooting at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas April 13, 2014. Three people were killed in shootings at Jewish centers in Kansas on Sunday and a suspect was in custody, according to police and local media. The shootings occurred at the Jewish Community Center and at Village Shalom, an assisted living center about a mile away, according to local media. REUTERS/Dave Kaup (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: Reuters/DAVE KAUP