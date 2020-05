Ebola-Panikmache in den USA

Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport October 13, 2014. Egypt has stepped up caution and security measures at its airports to prevent an Ebola outbreak as pilgrims return from Haj. New medical examinations in airports are part of efforts to prevent a spread of the disease which has killed more than 4,000 people in West Africa. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: HEALTH TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: REUTERS/ASMAA WAGUIH