Zusammenbruch: Première dame im Spital

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010 file photo of French actress Julie Gayet as she poses for a portrait at the Gibson Guitar Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah . French President Francois Hollande is threatening legal action over magazine report saying on Friday Jan.10, 2014 that he is having a secret affair with the French actress. Rumors have long circulated that Hollande might have a lover. The magazine Closer published images Friday showing his bodyguard and a helmeted man it says is Hollande visiting what it says is the apartment of the actress. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri, File)

