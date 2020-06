Sex-Partys: Strauss-Kahn beteuert seine Unschuld

Police remove from the scene topless activists of women's rights group FEMEN as former International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Dominique Strauss-Kahn (not pictured) arrives to attend the trial on the so-called "Carlton Affair", in Lille, February 10, 2015. Fourteen people, including Strauss-Kahn, stand accused of sex offences including the procuring of prostitutes. Strauss-Kahn is charged with "procuring with aggravating circumstances". The trial is expected to run for at least three weeks, court officials said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol (FRANCE - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST POLITICS BUSINESS) TEMPLATE OUT

© Bild: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL