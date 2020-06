Die "Materialschlacht" eines Sexbesessenen

Journalists try to get a picture of Dominique Strauss-Kahn before he goes on trial for sex charges, at a Lille courthouse, northern France, Monday, Feb.2, 2015. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, whose career went down in flames amid accusations of sexually assaulting a hotel maid in New York, is facing similarly shocking charges in France: aggravated pimping and involvement in a prostitution ring operating out of luxury hotels. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

