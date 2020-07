Olympia-Sportler sterben bei Hubschrauber-Crash

epa04655537 (FILE) Camille Muffat of France with her gold medal after winning the women's 400m Freestyle final during the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Chartres, France, 24 November 2012. Ten people including several French athletes were killed on 09 March 2015 when two helicopters collided in northern Argentina, news reports said. The dead included both Argentine pilots and the cast and crew of a reality television survival show, which was to feature a celebrity cast including Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, former boxer Alexis Vastine and yachtswoman Florence Arthaud, according to La Nacion newspaper. The aircrafts came down just after taking off in La Rioja, around 1,000 kilometres west of Buenos Aires in the foothills of the Andes. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

