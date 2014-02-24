kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Die Nostalgie treibt seltsame Blüten. Auch gut 20 Jahre nach dem Zerfall der Sowjetunion ist das Machtsymbol von einst nicht wegzudenken aus dem Alltag.

02/24/2014

Die schönsten Olympia-Grüße aus Sotschi

Eine Anleitung: Wie man am besten in den Fokus der Fotografen rückt.

von Mirad Odobasic

A spectator takes a photo with her smartphone duri…

A spectator cheers as she stands behind a flag of …

A spectator wears a hat with a hammer and sickle b…

A spectator has his face painted with the Communis…

Fan of the U.S. poses with a fan of Russia in the

Fan of the U.S. jumps as the Olympic cauldron is s

A U.S. fan holds up a U.S. flag during the women's

A United States spectator wears a fuzzy hat decora…

Skating fan from the U.S. Gerald Wayne Wickstrom w…

A hockey fan wears symbols from the Finnish flag b…

A hockey fan shows off the flags of Canada and the…

A fan cheers before the men's quarter-finals ice h

A spectator applies lip gloss before the ice dance…

A spectator fixes her makeup while watching play b…

A fan shows off a Russian flag painted in her stom

A spectator wearing a Sochi mascot themed hat wait…

A young spectator yawns before the start of the wo…

Spectator wearing hat with pins waits for the star

A russian fan wears a tiger face mask at the Alpin…

A fan from Australia watches the second run of the…

A young spectator waits for the start of the men's…

A baby wears Russian flags in the spectator stands…

A spectator holds a baby during a break in the ice…

A spectator wears a crystal decal with the Canadia…

A spectator weighs a Russian flag at the Alpine sk…

A spectator waves a Turkish flag as Alisa Agafonov…

Fan with the Russian national flag painted on her

Charlotte Kalla

A shirtless spectator waves from the stands during…

Shirtless Norwegian fans cheer during the men's su…

A shirtless man waits for the start of the women's…

| Stand: 02/24/2014, 10:19