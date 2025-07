Kate Bosworth: Wurde sie mit 42 Jahren erstmals Mutter?

Copyright-Hinweis öffnen/schließen

© Reuters/DANNY MOLOSHOKActress Kate Bosworth arrives at The Weinstein Company and Montblanc's cocktail party honoring Unicef and celebrating The Weinstein Company’s Academy Award Nominated Films in West Hollywood, California, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)