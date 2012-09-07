Faszination Monza
Kaum ein anderes Formel-1-Rennen zieht die Massen so an wie das im Norden Italiens.
Monza
dapdSpain driver Fernando Alonso steers his Ferrari during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011. Alonso finished in third place. (Foto:Antonio Calanni/AP/dapd)
Monza
Supporters gather on the track to celebrate Ferraris German World Champion Michael Schumachers winning of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza race track September 14, 2003. Schumacher won ahead of Williams BMW Colombian driver Juan Pablo Monto
EPAepa00812230 Spectators and fans of Ferrari sit on the roof of a camping car to follow the first training session at the race track in Monza, Italy, Friday 08 September 2006. The Formula One Grand Prix of Italy will take place on 10 September. EPA/Gero
APAn unidentified young fan of Formula 1 watches from a window over the pits at Monza autodrome, Italy, Wednesday, June 7, 2000, where many F1 teams were testing. The Italian Grand Prix will be held at Monza in early September. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschi
EPAepa01856808 A Ferrari Formular One Fan seen in the paddock at the Italian Formula One circuit in Monza, 11th September 2009. The race will be held on 13th September 2009. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
REUTERSA Ferrari Formula One fan sports a tattoo with the Ferrari logo on her left back after the Italian F1 Grand Prix in Monza September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito (ITALY SPORT MOTOR RACING)
A Ferrari motor racing fan sports a tattoo with the Ferrari logo in the pits during the warm-up for the Italian Grand Prix at the Monza track on September 15, 2002. Colombian BMW Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya claimed the pole position on the starting
dapdA Ferrari fan gestures in the stands during the qualifying session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Foto:Alessandro Trovati/AP/dapd)
I20 - 20000910 - MONZA, ITALY : Ferrari supporters celebrate in front of the winners podium at Monza race track, Sunday 10 September 2000. German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher won the race ahead of McLaren-Mercedes Finnish driver Mika Hakkinen and Sch
Reigning Formula One Champion Michael Schumacher of Germany, who won the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium last weekend, at the wheel of his Ferrari during a test session at the Monza circuit 28 August.
dapdRed Bull driver Sebastian Vettel celebrates on the podium as third placed Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, looks on, after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011. (Foto:Anton
REUTERSA Ferrari supporter celebrates German driver Michael Schumachers victory, while Formula One fans walk onto the track after the Italian F1 Grand Prix, in Monza race track, northern Italy, September 10, 2006. Schumacher, the most successful Formula O
EPAepa00811595 Female Formula One fans walk at the paddock of the Monza racing track, Italy, Thursday 07 September 2006. The Italian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 10 September. EPA/GERO BRELOER