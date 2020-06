Der Hamburger SV bleibt erstklassig

Soccer fans of German first division team Hamburg SV hold a banner reading "Never second Division - HSV" above a display showing how long Hamburg SV's is member of the German Bundesliga first division, as they visit a public viewing in the stadium in Hamburg during the second leg Bundesliga relegation match against Greuther Fuerth, May 18, 2014. German first division team Hamburger SV faces second division team Greuther Fuerth in two relegation matches. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050

© Bild: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER