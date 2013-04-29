kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Geotaggers' World Atlas

© CC BY Eric Fischer

Stadtplan der Fotografen
04/29/2013

Wo die Touristen am liebsten knipsen

Bei welchen Sehenswürdigkeiten gibt es das größte Blitzlichtgewitter?

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

wien_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT

WIENER MUSEUMSQUARTIER: NACH DEN "ENZIS" KOMMEN DI

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

new york_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. The Broadway League announced, Monday, Oct. 29, that all performances will be canceled on Tuesday, Oct. 30, due to Hurricane Sandy. (Foto:Charles Sykes, file/A

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

las vegas_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 449397

APGambling tables are set inside the casino during the opening ceremony of the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in Macau Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2007. Casinos like the Wynn and Sands have already helped this southern coastal Chinese city surpass the Las Vegas Strip

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

london_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03089502 Tower Bridge seen during sunset in London, Britain, 02 February 2012. Freezing temperatures have spread across Europe in the past week, with temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celcius reported in eastern Europe. EPA/KERIM OKTEN

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

berlin_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: Brandenburger Tor © DZT/Kiedrowski, Rainer

Brandenburger Tor © DZT/Kiedrowski, Rainer

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

paris_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: APA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE LOUVRE PYRAMID LED LIGHTS

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

sydney_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03235792 A handout picture made available by the Sydney Opera House on 26 May 2012 shows the Opera House covered in a projection by German design team URBANSCREEN for the Vivid Live Festival in Sydney, Australia, 25 May 2012. The Vivid Live Festiva

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

barcelona_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 247545

Keramik-Mosaike im Parc Guell. Hier blühen Antoni Gaudís fantastische Kunstwerke.

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

istanbul_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - In this Sept. 30, 2011 file photo, two landmarks, Sultan Ahmed Mosque, left, and Hagia Sophia, seen with the Bosporus, in Istanbul, Turkey. If a project has no deadline, is it really a project? What do you call a negotiation process in which th

© Bild: CC BY Eric Fischer

rio_ cc sa by Eric Fischer.jpg

© Bild: EPA

Skyline von Rio de Janeiro

| Stand: 04/29/2013, 09:10