kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Wann würde Schottland tatsächlich unabhängig?
Die schottische Regierung plant den Austritt für März 2016. Die ersten Wahlen im eigenständigen Staat Schottland sollen dann im Mai 2016 stattfinden.

© Deleted - 10206

Referendum
09/17/2014

Bleibt die Queen Staatsoberhaupt? Zehn Fragen zu Schottland

Das Referendum am Donnerstag entscheidet die Zukunft Schottlands. Alle Fakten im KURIER-Überblick.

von Konrad Kramar, Ingrid Steiner-Gashi

© Bild: Deleted - 10206

A general view at the border between Scotland and …

© Bild: APA/EPA/TIM BRAKEMEIER

BRITAIN SCOTLAND REFERENDUM

© Bild: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves the annual Braema

© Bild: REUTERS/POOL

File photo of a section of the BP Eastern Trough A

© Bild: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Amy Bush stands underneath Union Jack flags hung i

© Bild: APA/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

FRANCE EU EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

© Bild: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a

© Bild: EPA/SERGEANT TOM ROBINSON (RLC) / HANDOUT

BRITAIN CAMERON HMS VICTORIOUS

© Bild: Deleted - 10308

People wave ìesteladaî flags, that symbolize Catal…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDY RAIN

BRITAIN BUSINESS RBS PROFITS EARNINGS

| Stand: 09/17/2014, 06:00