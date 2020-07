Trotz naher Dschihadisten keine Angst

ATTENTION EDITORS - REUTERS PICTURE HIGHLIGHT TRANSMITTED BY 0535 GMT ON MARCH 11, 2015 AWA04 The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad REUTERS NEWS PICTURES HAS NOW MADE IT EASIER TO FIND THE BEST PHOTOS FROM THE MOST IMPORTANT STORIES AND TOP STANDALONES EACH DAY. Search for "TPX" in the IPTC Supplemental Category field or "IMAGES OF THE DAY" in the Caption field and you will find a selection of 80-100 of our daily Top Pictures. REUTERS NEWS PICTURES. TEMPLATE OUT

© Bild: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD