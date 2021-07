Krawalle bei Beerdigung von jungem Palästinenser

Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as Israeli policemen stand guard in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz July 4, 2014. Palestinians infuriated at the kidnap and killing of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair they blame on far-right Jews, clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Friday, while cross-border shelling in the Gaza Strip abated under Egyptian mediation. Ahead of Abu Khudair's funeral, Israeli police deployed extra forces in Jerusalem and barred men under the age of 50 from al Aqsa mosque complex, the city's most sacred Muslim site, forcing hundreds of men to hold prayers outside the gates of the Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (JERUSALEM - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER