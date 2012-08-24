Kodak: Bilder aus besseren Tagen
Der insolvente Kamera- und Film-Hersteller kann auf eine glorreiche Vergangenheit zurückblicken.
REUTERSA Kodak film dispenser is seen in a photo store in London January 19, 2012. Eastman Kodak Co, the photography icon that invented the hand-held camera and helped bring the world the first pictures from the moon, has filed for bankruptcy protection,
dapdFILE - In this late 1920s file photo, Eastman Kodak Co. founder George Eastman, left, and Thomas Edison pose with their inventions. Edison invented motion picture equipment and Kodak invented roll-film and the camera box, which helped to create the mo
dapdShown is a Kodak slide projector in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2011. Eastman Kodak said Wednesday, Jan. 26, its fourth-quarter net income tumbled 95 percent from a large gain a year ago and it missed Wall Street expectations. (Foto:Matt Rourke/AP
dapdThis June 18, 2011 photo shows the toe X-ray of Associated Press Photo Editor Richard Vogels dog Marley, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, at McClave Animal Hospital in the Reseda section of Los Angeles. Marley broke her toe after chasing after a squirrel in
Kodak - Bilder aus besseren Tagen Galeriebild.
Kodak - Bilder aus besseren Tagen Galeriebild.
Kodak - Bilder aus besseren Tagen Galeriebild.
Kodak - Bilder aus besseren Tagen Galeriebild.
Kodak - Bilder aus besseren Tagen Galeriebild.
Kodak - Bilder aus besseren Tagen Galeriebild.
Kodak - Bilder aus besseren Tagen Galeriebild.
REUTERSTwo of Eastman Kodaks most successful cameras, a Brownie Special Six-20 (L), circa 1938-1942, which sold for $4, and the Pocket Instamatic 20 (R), which sold for about $28 in 1972, are shown January 12, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washingto
dapdWorld War II veteran Edwin Fitchett holds the Cine Kodak Model K 16mm film camera he used to shoot scenes in Japan and the Philippines following the war, in his home in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011. (Foto:Mike Groll/AP/dapd)
REUTERSEastman Kodak black and white film, negatives, film development reels and black and white photographic prints are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. Eastman Kodak Co, which invented the hand-held camera and helped brin
dapdFILE - In this Jan. 2, 1962 file picture, astronaut John Glenn climbs into the "Friendship 7" Mercury capsule at Cape Canaveral, Fla. First moonwalker Neil Armstrong, first American in orbit Glenn, Mission Control founder Chris Kraft, Apollo 13 comman
REUTERSAn Eastman Kodak promotional coffee percolator, and cups, made by the West Bend Company, are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. Eastman Kodak Co, which invented the hand-held camera and helped bring the world the first
REUTERSA Kodak DCS520 digital camera is seen in this studio illustration in New York, January 13, 2012. Eastman Kodak Co is in advanced talks with Citigroup Inc to obtain financing that would be used if the money-losing photography company files for bankr
dapdFILE - In this Aug. 17, 2005 file photo, Kodaks prototype digital camera built in 1975 by Eastman Kodak engineer Steven J. Sasson, is shown next to Kodaks latest digital camera, the EasyShare One, at Kodak headquarters in Rochester, N.Y. Buffeted by