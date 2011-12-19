kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© sanctuary blog

Leben, Liebe & Sex
12/19/2011

Kim Jong-Il im Photoshop

Nordkoreas Propaganda bearbeitete regelmäßg ihre Bilder. Das Internet zahlte es dem Diktator heim.

von David Kotrba

© Bild: sanctuary blog

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: freakingnews.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: glossynews.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: museumofhoaxes.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapd** ALTERNATE CROP OF TOK806 ** In this undated photo released on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010 by Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, front right, and his third son Kim Jong Un, front left, pose with North Kor

© Bild: militaryphotos.net

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: bannedinhollywood.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: therazor.org

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: freakingnews.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: thechive.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: freakingnews.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: geofftoons.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: freakingnews.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: blogspot.com

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: jokx, wordpress

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: worldclassshitty, wordpress

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: superpunch, blogspot

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

© Bild: alienationmentale, wordpress

Kim Jong Il Photoshop.

| Stand: 12/19/2011, 13:29