© NASA

12/12/2011

Google-Trio will Luftfahrt-Relikt retten

Page, Brin und Schmidt bieten Millionen für Restaurierung des Hangar One, einer riesigen Luftschiff-Garage.

von David Kotrba

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

dapdFILE -- In a July 8, 2010 file photo Google CEO Eric Schmidt, center, and Google co-founders Sergei Brin, left, and Larry Page, attend the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho. In a surprise shake-up Googgle announced YThursday Jan. 2

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

Hangar One Luftfahrt-Relikt, das Google-Trio retten will.

| Stand: 12/12/2011, 11:57