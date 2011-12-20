kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© IBM

freizeit Leben, Liebe & Sex
12/20/2011

Die Welt in fünf Jahren laut IBM

Computerkonzern zeigt in jährlicher "5 in 5"-Liste, welche Innovationen die nähere Zukunft prägen sollen.

von David Kotrba

© Bild: IBM

IBM 5 in 5 Icon.

© Bild: Screenshot

Erklärungs-Schema von piezoelektrischen Bodenplatten in Club.

© Bild: IBM

IBM 5 in 5 Icon.

© Bild: Gregor Gruber

Gesichtserkennungs-Unlock am Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

© Bild: IBM

IBM 5 in 5 Icon.

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03012755 Roopali (L) and Varsha (R), play games on a mobile handset at Tumni Pada village inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, 23 November 2011. According to Gartner, a leading IT research and advisory company, the sales of mobile d

© Bild: IBM

IBM 5 in 5 Icon.

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdDr. Paul Nyquist points to spots of possible damage caused by a stroke, on a scan of Renee-Nicole Douceurs brain at a news conference at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. Douceur was evacuated from a South Pole research stati

© Bild: IBM

IBM 5 in 5 Icon.

© Bild: gfi.com

Spam-Ordner in Mailprogramm.

| Stand: 12/20/2011, 11:46