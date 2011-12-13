kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Screenshot

freizeit Leben, Liebe & Sex
12/13/2011

Die besten Videospiele des Jahres

Die Video Game Awards sind die Oscars der Spiele-Industrie. Showgäste und Gewinner im Überblick.

von David Kotrba

© Bild: Screenshot

Video Game Awards 2011.

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdFrom left, Jason Biggs and Seann William Scot present the award for gamer god - Blizzard to Frank Pearce at Spike TVs Video Game Awards on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011, in Culver City, Calif. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdHulk Hogan is seen onstage at Spike TVs Video Game Awards on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011, in Culver City, Calif. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdCharlie Sheen presents the award for best shooter onstage at Spike TVs Video Game Awards on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011, in Culver City, Calif. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdWill.i.am is seen onstage at Spike TVs Video Game Awards on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011, in Culver City, Calif. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Screenshot.

Video Game Awards 2011.

© Bild: Screenshot

Video Game Awards 2011.

© Bild: Screenshot

Video Game Awards 2011.

© Bild: Screenshot

Video Game Awards 2011.

© Bild: Screenshot

Video Game Awards 2011.

© Bild: Screenshot

Video Game Awards 2011.

© Bild: Screenshot

Video Game Awards 2011.

| Stand: 12/13/2011, 11:42