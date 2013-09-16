kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Mick Jagger.

Live-DVD
09/16/2013

Stones veröffentlichen DVD von Hyde Park-Show

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen einen Mitschnitt des Konzerts im Londoner Hyde Park.

Die Rolling Stones haben im Sommer triumphale Konzerte im Londoner Hyde Park gespielt und die Show filmen lassen. Am 8. November kommt "Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live", ein Mitschnitt in mehreren Formaten (DVD, Blu-Ray, CD/DVD und Vinyl/DVD), in den Handel. 100.000 Besucher haben die britische Rockband in Topform erlebt. Geboten wurde eine Best-Of-Setlist. Bei "Midnight Rambler" unterstützte Ex-Gitarrist Mick Taylor seine früheren Kollegen.

Die Rolling Stones im Hyde Park:

