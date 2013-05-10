kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Mamta, 32, poses with a dress belonging to her missing seven-year-old daughter Bharti inside her makeshift shelter in New Delhi April 27, 2013. According to Mamta, her daughter went missing on April 18, 2013, from a construction site where Mamta works and lives. Between January 1 and May 8, 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website. Picture taken April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 10 of 17 FOR PACKAGE 'INDIA'S MISSING CHILDREN' SEARCH 'DELHI CHILDREN' FOR ALL IMAGES

© Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Vermisst
05/10/2013

Indiens verschwundene Kinder

Heuer wurden in der Hauptstadt Neu Delhi bereits 725 Kinder als vermisst gemeldet. Von ihnen fehlt bisher jede Spur.

von Tanja Teufel

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Mamta poses with a dress belonging to her missing

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Mamta sits with a relative inside a NGO working fo

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Sheela poses with a woollen cap belonging to her m

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

A construction worker holds a photograph of his mi

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

The parents of a missing ten-year-old sit inside t

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

A woman poses with a school notebook belonging to

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

A framed photograph of missing three-year-old Tyab

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

An album showing photographs of missing three-year

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Devi holds a pair of school shoes belonging to her

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Devi holds her son Sumit as she stands next to her

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Mansi poses with a photograph of her missing siste

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Khan holds up a dress she bought for her missing t

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

A poster of missing fifteen-year-old Ambika is pic

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

Dolls hang on a wall as the sister of a missing fi

© Bild: Reuters/MANSI THAPLIYAL

A yoga teacher holds a doll belonging to her missi

| Stand: 05/10/2013, 06:00