Griechenland: 21.000 Flüchtlinge in einer Woche

A dinghy with migrants from Mauritius and Pakistan approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration. About half have come to the Greek islands, with numbers surging in the summer when calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

© Bild: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS