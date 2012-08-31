kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© REUTERS

Archiv
08/31/2012

Galerie

von Benjamin Sterbenz

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSPeople pass a television installation at the Panasonic pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. The IFA consumer electronics and home appliances fair will open its doors to the public from August 31

© Bild: LG

LG

© Bild: LG

LG Ultra FlatTV

© Bild: Toshiba

Toshiba

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA man takes a picture of Toshibas 4xFullHD television set at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. The IFA consumer electronics and home appliances fair will open its doors to the public from August 31 till September 5 in th

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03373552 A 84-inch (2.13 meters) Quad Full HD Television by Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba is on display at the International Radio Exhibition (IFA) in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2012. The IFA, one of the worlds leading exhibitions for co

© Bild: dapd

dapdBerlin/ Ein Besucher der Internationalen Funkausstellung IFA steht am Donnerstag (30.08.12) auf dem Messegelaende in Berlin am Stand des Elektronikherstellers Panasonic vor Flachbildschirmen. Die Elektronik- und Hausgeraetemesse IFA schrammt in diesem

© Bild: LG

LG Oled

© Bild: Philips

Philips

© Bild: Philips

Philips

© Bild: Samsung

Samsung FlatTV

© Bild: Loewe

SmartTV

© Bild: Samsung

Samsung FlatTV

© Bild: LG

LG Game World

| Stand: 08/31/2012, 13:39