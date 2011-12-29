Auto
dapdIn this image made from KRT television, the hearse passes during a funeral procession of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in the snow in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011. (Foto:KRT via APTN/AP/dapd) TV OUT, NORTH KOREA OUT
dapdIn this image made from KRT television, Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Ils youngest son and successor, walks next to his fathers hearse during a funeral procession of the late North Korean leader, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011. (Foto:KRT
dapdIn this image made from KRT video, Kim Jong Ils youngest son and successor, salutes during the funeral for his father at the end of procession outside Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011. Kim Yong Nam, president
dapdIn this image made from KRT video, North Korean military personnel stand in lines during a funeral for late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, in snowy Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011. (Foto:KRT via APTN/AP/dapd) TV OUT, NORTH KOREA OUT
dapdIn this image made from KRT video, North Korean military personnel attend a funeral for late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011. (Foto:KRT via APTN/AP/dapd) TV OUT, NORTH KOREA OUT
EPAepa03044094 An image taken 28 December 2011 by Yonhap News Agency from the live coverage by the (North) Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station shows soldiers crying out as a procession of a hearse carrying the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-ils coff
REUTERSNorth Koreans mourn their deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this picture taken on December 27, 2011 and released by the Norths KCNA on December 28, 2011. Kim, who ruled isolated and impoverished North Korea from 1994, died on December 17,
dapdIn this Dec. 26, 2011 image made from KRT television, Kim Jong Un, center, North Koreas next leader and the son of late leader Kim Jong Il, cries as he pays respect to the body of his father in a glass coffin, not in photo, at Kumsusan Memorial Palace
REUTERSA hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Koreas military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy
REUTERSSoldiers line up along a road during the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Koreas military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the sno
REUTERSSouth Koreans watch a TV broadcasting the funeral for the late North Koreas leader Kim Jong-il which is held in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul December 28, 2011. North Koreas military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the s
dapdIn this image made from KRT video, North Korean military personnel fire guns during the funeral for late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011. (Foto:KRT via APTN/AP/dapd) TV OUT, NORTH KOREA OUT
dapdIn this image made from CCTV television, North Korean flags flutter at half-mast as snow falls in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011, before a funeral of their late leader Kim Jong Il. (Foto:CCTV via APTN/AP/dapd) TV OUT, CHINA OUT