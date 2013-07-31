kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© realities united, Berlin

Glanz & Gloria
07/31/2013

Wenn Hausfassaden zu Leinwänden werden

Eindrucksvolle Leuchtfassaden aus aller Welt: Wo Architektur ins richtige Licht gesetzt wird.

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

© Bild: realities united, Berlin

ILUMA, Crystal Mesh _ 2008,09 by realities united, Berlin.jpg

© Bild: realities united, Berlin

ILUMA, Crystal Mesh (1) _ 2008,09 realities united, Berlin.jpg

© Bild: Wiiii.

Tower of Winds _ Wiiii.jpg

© Bild: Zhou Ruogu Architecture Photography2

Xicui Entertainment Complex, GreenPix, Zero Energy Media Wall _ Zhou Ruogu Architecture Photography2.jpg

© Bild: Zhou Ruogu Architecture Photography

Xicui, GreenPix Zero Energy Media Wall (1) _ Zhou Ruogu Architecture Photography.jpg

© Bild: Jeffrey Herschel

Allianz Arena _ Jeffrey Herschel.jpg

© Bild: Rafael Weber

Allianz Arena _ Rafael Weber.jpg

© Bild: Robert Halbe by courtesy of Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

Cento de Création, C4 _ 2012-13 Robert Halbe by courtesy of Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos .jpg

© Bild: realities united, Berlin

Centro de Creatión, C4 (1) _ realities united, Berlin.jpg

© Bild: Michiel van Dijk

Grand Lisboa Hotel and Casino _ Michiel van Dijk.jpg

© Bild: Alasdair Milne

Grand Lisboa Hotel and Casino (1) _ Alasdair Milne.jpg

© Bild: Harry Schiffer

Kunsthaus Graz, BIX _ 2003 Harry Schiffer.jpg

© Bild: Landesmuseum Joanneum

Kunsthaus Graz, BIX _ 2003 Landesmuseum Joanneum.jpg

© Bild: Jonathan Wolfson

National Library of Belarus _ Jonathan Wolfson.jpg

© Bild: Hudconja

Port Authority Bus Terminal _ Hudconja .JPG

© Bild: Deutsche Post AG

Post Tower _ Deutsche Post AG.jpg

© Bild: Deutsche Post AG

Post Tower (1) _ Deutsche Post AG.jpg

© Bild: Asymptote Architecture

YAS Hotel _ Asymptote Architecture.jpg

© Bild: Chris Dobson

Yas Hotel (2) _ Chris Dobson.jpg

