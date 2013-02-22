kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Udo Ribbe

Trendscout
02/22/2013

Tischgespräche

Ob zum Essen oder für die Couch: Runde Tische passen wunderbar zum Einrichtungsstil der Fünfziger- und Sechzigerjahre und feiern gerade ein großes Comeback.

von Claudia Elmer

© Bild: Udo Ribbe

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: Pasi Haaranen

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

MAGIS_topsy_the_wild_bunch_BIG_2.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

MORE_beistelltisch_drip65932.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

MAGIS_tambour_BIG.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

IKEA_PE292039.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

montis Flint 6000pix.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

Moooi_container_new_ntiques_brown10632_HPLwenge.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

MORE_Couchtisch_B14_02.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

MORE_Tisch_Stato_Rund_01.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

Team 7_Girardo_AusziehbarTisch+2_Stuehle.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

Montis_Wooden table 3 - blondkopie.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

Team 7_Flaye_NB_rund_3Stuehle.jpg

| Stand: 02/22/2013, 20:01