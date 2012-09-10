Zur Führungskraft gemacht
Das Zeug zur Führungskraft kann man sich (teilweise) aneignen: Experten raten zu erfahren, zu lesen, zu beobachten und zu tun.
Peter Drucker
Henry Mintzberg
Getty ImagesPortrait of Alfred P. Sloan Jr. (1875 - 1966), Chairman of the Board, General Motors Corporation, circa 1940. (Photo by Pictorial Parade/Getty Images)
Tom Peters
REUTERSFormer CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, speaks during the World Business Forum in New York October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
EPAepa01379460 US academic from Harvard Business School University Michael Porter talks , during the second day of the Latin American Forum Expomanagement in Mexico City, Mexico, on 12 June 2008. EPA/DAVID DE LA PAZ
gerald - FotoliaBildnummer: 42540858