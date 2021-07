Griechische Aktienmärkte: Größter Crash seit 1987

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras makes a statement to the media at the Finance Ministry in Athens, on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. Greece says it has reached an agreement with its international debt inspectors that will allow the release of a long-delayed rescue loan installment. Samaras said Tuesday that the agreement does not include the requirement for any new austerity measures. Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said the text of the deal was being written up. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

© Bild: Deleted - 810741