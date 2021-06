Ex-Microsoft-Manager will Cannabis-Handel aufziehen

Jamen Shively, CEO of Diego Pellicer, speaks during a news conference Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Seattle. Diego Pellicer Inc. announced recent acquisitions of medical marijuana dispensary chains in Washington and Colorado, creating the first national brand of retail cannabis. Diego also spoke about plans to expand across the United States and internationally, and to become the market leader in both medical and adult-use marijuana. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

© Bild: Deleted - 941685