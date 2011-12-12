Die Wunderwelt im Wüstenstaat
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate: Mit den Öl-Erlösen realisieren die Scheichs gigantische Fabel-Projekte – nicht ohne Folge-Probleme.
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Abu Dhabi
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
dapd** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, APRIL 2-3 ** This March 3, 2011 photo shows camel keepers unleashing the camels at the starting point of Al Lisaili Camel Race Track in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In a region that has become synonymous with glamorous
dapdIn this Saturday Dec. 25, 2010 Arab members of the jury discuss three Asayel (pedigree) camels during the final day of Mazayin Dhafra Camel Festival on the outskirt of Zayed City, about 120 kms south west of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. More than
dapdEmirati men look at a lingerie display as he passes in front of Fredericks of Hollywood at a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday July 31, 2011. The lingerie retailer Fredericks of Hollywood, has chosen Abu Dhabi for the launch of
EPAepa02247289 People with their cars gather at a petrol station to get fuel outside Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 13 July 2010. Fuel prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to rise again this week from 14 July 2010, less than th
REUTERSThe Burj Khalifa (C) is seen as a construction crane is lifted at a construction site in Jumeirah road in Dubai October 31, 2011. Across the Gulf, Arab governments are seeking to create more private sector jobs for their citizens while reducing the
dapd** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, APRIL 2-3 ** This March 3, 2011 photo shows Dubai ruler Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, center left, arriving for camel races at Al Lisaili Camel Race Track in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In a region that has be
dapdPeople walk past Bloomingdales at a shopping mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday Aug. 1, 2011. The lingerie retailer Fredericks of Hollywood, has chosen Abu Dhabi for the launch of its first international store. The choice of venue is revealin
dapdA mannequin is seen inside Fredericks of Hollywood at a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday July 31, 2011. The lingerie retailer Fredericks of Hollywood, has chosen Abu Dhabi for the launch of its first international store. The ch
REUTERSThe view from the observation deck located on the 124th floor of the Burj Khalifa, formerly known as the Burj Dubai, shows a shadow cast by the Tower on the city of Dubai below in this January 4, 2010 file photograph. Burnt by grand and audacious r
dapdFILE - In this Jan. 4, 2010 file photo, Emirati officials prepare for the opening of Burj Khalifa, the worlds 828 meter tallest building during the official opening ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Muslims living in the worlds tallest tower wi
dapdWith Worlds tallest tower, Burj Khalifa in background, children play next to a mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday Aug. 7, 2011. Mohammed al-Qubaisi, Dubais top Muslim cleric, said Sunday that Burj Khalifa residents living above the 80th flo
EPAepa01355618 A general view of the Ski Dubai indoor ski arena inside the emirates mall in Dubai , United Arab Emirates, 23 May 2008. Ski Dubai is the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East and offers a snow setting to enjoy skiing, snowboarding and
REUTERSVillas are seen on The Palm, Jumeirah, with Atlantis, The Palm, currently under construction, on the breakwater (surrounding crescent) in Dubai in this May 3, 2008 file photo. In less than half a century, the United Arab Emirates transformed itself
REUTERSFerrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
EPAepa02360558 A handout picture released by Ferrari World Abu Dhabi shows Aerial view of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, a Ferrari themed amusement park, in Abu Dhabi on 27 September 2010. The park, which is the worlds largest indoor theme park, will boast dini
REUTERSVisitors look at models of the Saadiyat Island project during the Cityscape Abu Dhabi Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, in this April 18, 2010 file photo. When Abu Dhabi announced that it would delay establishing local branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim
REUTERSA jeweller puts up a sign in a window display at an "Emirates Diamonds" shop at Gold and Diamond Park, a shopping mall specialized in gold and diamond retailing, in Dubai November 15, 2011. The United Arab Emirates, the worlds fourth-largest oil ex
EPAepa02411158 Burja Al-Arab luxury hotel is seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 October 2010. Dubai is forecast to emerge from recession this year with growth of 0.5 per cent thanks to recovery in the trade and tourism sectors, the International Mone
REUTERSLabourers are seen as they wait for the bus in Dubai May 31, 2011. Indian labourer Athiraman Kannan kept to his routine in the hours before he jumped off the worlds tallest building. Three weeks ago, he arrived at Dubais Burj Khalifa at 7 a.m., clo
EPAepa02411161 Dubai Metro is seen passing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 October 2010. Dubai is forecast to emerge from recession this year with growth of 0.5 per cent thanks to recovery in the trade and tourism sectors, the International Monetary Fu
EPAepa02484263 A handout picture released by Emirates News Agency (WAM) shows United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the second day of the GCC Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 07 December 2010. The Gulf Cooperat