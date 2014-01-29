kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Die Chinesen haben die Franzosen vom Rotweinthron gestoßen.

© Reuters/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Rotweinkonsum
01/29/2014

Die Chinesen und ihre Liebe zum Roten

In absoluten Zahlen haben die Chinesen mehr Rotwein getrunken als die Franzosen.

von Josef Siffert

© Bild: Reuters/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Police officers check bottles of confiscated fake

© Bild: Reuters/CARLOS BARRIA

File photo of a man smelling a glass of red wine f

© Bild: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON

A man tastes wine at Wine China Expo 2013 in Beiji

© Bild: Reuters/TONY GENTILE

To match Reuters Life! WINE-ITALY/MASSETO

© Bild: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON

A woman takes pictures of labels of wine at Wine C

© Bild: Deleted - 475803

A Chinese man smokes outside a wine expo in Beijin…

© Bild: Reuters/CARLOS BARRIA

File photo of a man drinking a glass of red wine o

© Bild: APA/OLIVER WEIKEN

FILE CHINA EU ECONOMY

© Bild: Reuters/JOHN KOLESIDIS

Wine expert Eleftheriou, 29, checks red wine, stor

© Bild: Reuters/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

A salesman displays a bottle of French Cotes de Bo

© Bild: christandl jürg

© Bild: Deleted - 475863

FILE - This Monday, Oct. 7 , 2013, file photo show…

© Bild: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bottles of wines, which are kept in a VIP customer

© Bild: Reuters/TONY GENTILE

To match Reuters Life! WINE-ITALY/MASSETO

© Bild: Reuters/STEFANO RELLANDINI

A glass of red wine is displayed at Vinitaly wine

| Stand: 01/29/2014, 08:31