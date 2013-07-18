kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
1,76 Mio. m2: Innerhalb von nur drei Jahren wurde das "New Century Global Center" aus dem Boden gestampft. Der Einkaufstempel in Chengdu, der Provinzhauptstadt von Sichuan im Südwesten Chinas, hat eine Grundfläche von 200.000 m2 und eine Nutzfläche von 1,76 Mio. m2. Damit ist es das größte, frei stehende Gebäude der Welt sein. (18.07.2013)

Architektur
07/18/2013

China: Einkaufstempel größtes Gebäude der Welt

Das "New Century Global Centre" in Chengdu ist drei Mal so groß wie das Pentagon und beherbergt einen Indoor-Strand.

von Stefan Hofer

