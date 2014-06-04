kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Brasiliens Fußball-Legende Pelé hält Deutschland und Spanien für starke Titelaspiranten, wünscht sich aber zum Finale die Neuauflage des WM-Entscheidungsspiels von 1950 zwischen Brasilien und Uruguay.

Ausblick
06/04/2014

So tippen die Fußball-Experten

Brasilien und Deutschland stehen auf den Tippzetteln ganz oben.

| Stand: 06/04/2014, 09:49