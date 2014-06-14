kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Die kolumbianischen Fans hatten im Stadion von Belo Horizonte klar das Oberwasser.

© Deleted - 1546245

Gruppe C
06/14/2014

Kolumbien - Griechenland in Bildern

© Bild: Deleted - 1546245

A Colombian supporter smiles as she waits for the …

© Bild: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Colombia's Armero scores against Greece during the

© Bild: Deleted - 1546269

Pablo Armero, Orestis Karnezis

© Bild: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Greece's Karnezis watches as the ball goes into th

© Bild: Deleted - 1546284

Panagiotis Kone

© Bild: Deleted - 1546293

Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina makes a save fr…

© Bild: APA/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Colombia's Gutierrez scores past Greece's goalkeep

© Bild: Deleted - 1546326

Greece's Fanis Gekas heads the ball against the cr…

© Bild: Deleted - 1546338

James Rodriguez

© Bild: APA/EPA/PETER POWELL

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1546371

A Colombian supporter celebrates after Teofilo Gut…

| Stand: 06/14/2014, 19:35