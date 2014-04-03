04/03/2014
In diesen Stadien rollt der Brazuca
Brasilien stellt für die Fußball-WM insgesamt zwölf Stadien, verteilt im ganzen Land, zur Verfügung.
BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014 STADIUMS
Workmen stand next to the pitch inside the Arena d
FILE BRAZIL SOCCER WORLD CUP
An aerial view shows the Arena das Dunas stadium,
This photo released by Portal da Copa shows Arena …
BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014
A general view of the Arena Fonte Nova during the
A worker walks in front of the Arena Pernambuco in…
The pitch is seen inside the Estadio Beira-Rio sta
FILE BRAZIL SOCCER WORLD CUP
General view of Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba
BRAZIL WORLD CUP 2014
In this photo released by Portal da Copa 2014, an …