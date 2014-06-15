06/15/2014
Frankreich schlägt Honduras
French supporters react before the group E World C…
Costly of Honduras fights to get the ball past Fra
A shot from France's Blaise Matuidi hits the bar d…
France's Griezmann attempts to score a header as F
France's Pogba and Palacios of Honduras fight for
BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014
France's Karim Benzema scores his penalty against
Lopez of Honduras fumbles with the ball into the g
French players celebrate their second goal during …
France's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates after sco…