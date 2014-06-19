06/19/2014
Bilder: England gegen Uruguay
A fan in face paint smiles before the 2014 World C
Uruguay's Suarez celebrates after scoring during t
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, greets. England's Ste…
England's Johnson and Uruguay's Rodriguez fights f
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera fights for the ball wit
BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014
BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014
England's Wayne Rooney, right, heads the ball agai…
England's Wayne Rooney reacts after missing his he
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his…