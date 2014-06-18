kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Die als klarer Favorit in die Partie gegangenen Niederländer hatten schon zu Beginn ihre liebe Mühe mit den Australiern.

© REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

WM
06/18/2014

Australien - Niederlande in Bildern

© Bild: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

Janmaat of the Netherlands fights for the ball wit

© Bild: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA

Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen saves the ball ne

© Bild: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Robben of the Netherlands shoots to score a goal a

© Bild: Deleted - 1566690

Netherlands' Arjen Robben, front, scores the openi…

© Bild: Deleted - 1566702

Australia's Tim Cahill, left, scores his side's fi…

© Bild: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

Australia's Tim Cahill (R) shoots to score against

© Bild: APA/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA

Janmaat of the Netherlands concedes a penalty for

© Bild: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA

Australia's Jedinak scores a goal from a penalty k

© Bild: Deleted - 1566744

Netherlands' Robin van Persie, center, scores his …

© Bild: APA/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands kicks to score a

© Bild: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Depay of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring

| Stand: 06/18/2014, 18:07