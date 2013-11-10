kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Laurenceking

Wer war's?
11/10/2013

Die Auflösung zum Frisurenquiz

Schöpfe und Köpfe: Hier die haarigen Bildbeweise.

© Bild: Laurenceking

Christina Christoforou

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: Deleted - 809676

APThis undated image made available by the University of Durham, Friday July 11, 2008, shows the frontispiece of a "priceless" edition of Shakespeares works stolen ten years ago, which was recovered after a man took the book into a US library and asked to

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: Photograph by Andy Warhol © Foto: Galerie Bruno Bischofberger, Schweiz

Foto: Galerie Bruno Bischofberger, Schweiz © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: Deleted - 74181

Angelina Jolie und Brad Pitt verloben sich

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: Deleted - 67470

Cristiano Ronaldo

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: epa

An undated handout photo of young actor Daniel Radcliffe (C). Daniel who starred in the BBC adaptation of David Copperfield, is named as the star of the first Harry Potter film after a worldwide hunt, director Chris Columbus said Monday 21 August 2000. Co

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSGerman designer Karl Lagerfeld listens as he attends a news meeting as guest editor at the Paris headquarters of the global free newspaper network Metro, February 6, 2012. Lagerfeld is already bored with the French presidential election and believe

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: Mohamad Zaid / Rex Features / picturedesk.com

Madonna

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: Anthony Harvey / EPA / picturedesk.com

Slash

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: dapd

dapdIn this photo released by the The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 21, 2011, shows a self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh dated 1887. The van Gogh museum says another one of Vincent van Goghs paintings previously thought to be a

© Bild: Chrsitina Christoforou

Chrsitina Christoforou

© Bild: Deleted - 384003

AP** FILE ** This undated file picture shows Spanish, painter and graphic artist Salvador Dali posing. 20 years ago, on Jan. 23, 1989, Dali died. (AP Photo/File) ** NUR S/W ** zu unserem KORR **

© Bild: McPHOTO / vario images / picturedesk.com

Fragezeichen Quiz Sujetbild

| Stand: 11/10/2013, 14:21