kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Mikaela Schiffrin war beim Olympia-Slalom in Sotschi nicht zu schlagen. Das US-amerikanische Ski-Talent lag nach dem ersten Durchgang klar in Führung.

© Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER

Sotschi 2014
02/21/2014

Slalom der Damen

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER

Shiffrin of the U.S. reacts in the finish area aft

© Bild: Deleted - 660870

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin skis past a gate d…

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austria's Schild reacts in the finish area after c

© Bild: Deleted - 660900

Austria's Marlies Schild skis in the first run of …

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: Deleted - 660918

Austria's Michaela Kirchgasser skis in the first r…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: APA/EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: Reuters/RUBEN SPRICH

Sweden's Hansdotter clears a gate during the first

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austria's Schild reacts in the finish area after c

© Bild: Reuters/MIKE SEGAR

Slovenia's Maze clears a gate during the first run

© Bild: Reuters/RUBEN SPRICH

Germany's Hoefl-Riesch clears a gate during the fi

| Stand: 02/21/2014, 14:02