Brasilianerin hüpfte für verunglückte Freundin

Athlete Lais Souza, of Brazil's artistic gymnastic team, trains at the Center of Excellence for Olympic Gymnastics in Curitiba, southern Brazil, Friday, July 11, 2008. After the arrival of Ukrainian coach Oleg Ostapenko in 2001, Brazil decided to keep the team in permanent training. Athletes Daiane dos Santos, Jade Barbosa, Lais Souza and Daniele Hipolito are the favourites to represent Brazil in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, but Ostapenko would not reveal Brazil's Olympic gymnastics team until the end of July. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

