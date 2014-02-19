kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Top-Favorit Marcel Hirscher belegte den undankbaren vierten Platz und konnte seine Enttäuschung nicht verbergen. Verständlich, denn Blech ist eben nicht Gold.

© APA/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Sotschi 2014
02/19/2014

Bilder vom Riesentorlauf der Herren

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austria's Hirscher reacts after the second run of

© Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER

OLYMPISCHE WINTERSPIELE SOTSCHI 2014: RTL/HERREN/

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: Reuters/RUBEN SPRICH

Austria's Raich skis during the second run of the

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: APA/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: Deleted - 642564

United States' Ted Ligety celebrates after winning…

© Bild: Reuters/DOMINIC EBENBICHLER

Ligety of the U.S. clears a gate during the second

© Bild: Reuters/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's Felix Neureuther reacts in the finish ar

© Bild: Reuters/DOMINIC EBENBICHLER

France's Pinturault skis during the first run of t

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: Deleted - 642600

Czech Republic's Ondrej Bank reacts after finishin…

© Bild: Reuters/MIKE SEGAR

Germany's Stefan Luitz loses his ski after crashin

© Bild: APA/EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER

RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES

| Stand: 02/19/2014, 08:55